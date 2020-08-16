Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 August 2020
Sunday، 16 August 2020 12:57 AM

Iraqi min. confirms approval of PCR examination for all Iraqi airways passengers

Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Bandar Al-Shibli confirmed the approval of a PCR examination for all Iraqi Airways passengers, without exception, to protect Iraqi travelers and airports from the Coronavirus.


In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Ministry of Transport stated, "Al-Shibli conducted a field tour to the Iraqi Airways station at Baghdad International Airport to follow up the procedures it adopted in transporting departing and arriving travelers to Iraq through adopting a PCR examination for all travelers."


The statement added, that the Minister of Transport confirmed that "the steps adopted by the Iraqi national carrier come to protect Iraqi travelers and airports from the Coronavirus," noting that they also come "in implementation of the requirements of the international aviation authorities, especially the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, for the purpose of providing the appropriate atmosphere for travel."

