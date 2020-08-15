Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 August 2020
Saturday، 15 August 2020 11:22 PM

Iraq: Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Taji Base

The US-led Coalition to combat  ISIS has confirmed that Iraq's Taji Base came under a rocket attack on Saturday night, with no casualties reported.

"On Aug 15, appx 9:15pm, two small rockets landed near Taji base. No Coalition troops near impact," Coalition spokesperson Col. Myles B. Caggins III wrote on Twitter.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the two Katyusha rockets were possibly launched from the area of Rashidiya.

Other reports noted that the rocket attack also caused fire at Taji base which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Several similar attacks have been reported in Iraq in the past few days, for which no sides or groups have yet claimed responsibility.
