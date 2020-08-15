Austrian Airlines Resumes Direct Flights with Erbil

The Austrian Airlines has announced that it is resuming direct flights to Erbil International Airport next week.



The airliner said the first flight to Erbil is scheduled for August 20, after which there will be three flights per week.



Following a decision by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, all the commercial flights to and from Kurdistan Region’s airports were halted to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.



However, authorities in Kurdistan said flights were gradually resuming after August 1st, with strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the passengers against the highly infectious disease.