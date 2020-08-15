Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases .

The Ministry of Health in Iraq has reported on Saturday 4293 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily increase to date in the coronavirus infections.



“This upped the total number of the confirmed cases in the country to 172,583,” the ministry said in a statement.



It also confirmed 76 new coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,571 .



“The number of the recovered cases has jumped to 122,700 ,” the ministry noted.



Iraq is still within the first wave of the virus due to the early measures taken by the ministry, al-Jumaili said, adding that the noncompliance by the citizens during the holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha caused the recent increase of infections.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.



