Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 15 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 15 August 2020 12:17 PM

Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.
Related Stories
Read
368-7-750x430

World leaders voice hope UAE-Israel deal could kickstart Middle East peace talks 15 August 2020 12:10 PM

tanker-ship-oil-tanker-storage-tank-gastanker-store-reserved-unto-fire-west-chemical-tanker-caland-canal-vopak

US confirms seizing ships carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela 14 August 2020 07:39 PM

fuel

Activists, public figures tweets against Iran's plans to execute 3 protesters 14 August 2020 07:36 PM

j02GDXL7Q9jh6MgE5rMr6COX82yI39do

Iran swims against tide, objects to UAE-Israel deal 14 August 2020 07:33 PM

parly

French Defense Minister says Lebanon needs 'brave' government 14 August 2020 07:28 PM

ship

US confiscates vessels loaded with Iran fuel heading to Venezuela: WSJ 14 August 2020 02:54 PM

gargash

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories significant diplomatic achievement: Anwar Gargash 13 August 2020 10:09 PM

2019-05-16-16-59-54-1200x800

Iranian forces seizes tanker in international waters before it frees it 13 August 2020 10:04 PM

Comments