Three Rockets Land in Vicinity of Baghdad Airport



At least three Katyusha rockets on Friday night landed in the vicinity of the Baghdad International Airport, a statement confirmed.



Iraq's Security Media Cell confirmed the report in a statement and pointed out that the three rockets were launched from the area of Radwaniyah, west of the capital city.



The rocket attack did not result in any casualties, the press release added.



This was the third attack of this kind in less than one week in Iraq, with no groups or terrorist organizations claiming responsibility for the incidents yet.



However, Washington has often blamed the pro-Iranian militia groups for the rocket attacks targeting the US-led Coalition forces in Iraq.