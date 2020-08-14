Paris confirms keenness sovereignty of Iraq



On Thursday, Paris requested clarification of the circumstances of an attack by a Turkish drone that killed two Iraqi border guards in northern Iraq.



A spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry declared, "France condemns this dangerous development, which must be fully clarified," according to AFP.



The French Foreign Ministry said that, as Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in Baghdad on July 16, "France is keenly keen on fully respecting Iraqi sovereignty" and "condemns any breach of this sovereignty."