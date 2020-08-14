Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 14 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 14 August 2020 07:50 PM

Paris confirms keenness sovereignty of Iraq

drian

On Thursday, Paris requested clarification of the circumstances of an attack by a Turkish drone that killed two Iraqi border guards in northern Iraq.

A spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry declared, "France condemns this dangerous development, which must be fully clarified," according to AFP.

The French Foreign Ministry said that, as Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in Baghdad on July 16, "France is keenly keen on fully respecting Iraqi sovereignty" and "condemns any breach of this sovereignty."
Related Stories
Read
12345

Iraq arrests Syrian terror cell crossing border, carrying explosive materials 14 August 2020 07:47 PM

Iraq-Registers-31-New-Coronavirus-Cases

Iraq records 4,013 new coronavirus cases, its highest 14 August 2020 07:43 PM

parliamentr

Iraqi PM: Elections law to be signed on first Parliamentary session 14 August 2020 02:16 AM

missile

Katyusha rockets land on Balad Air Base in northern Iraq: media cell 14 August 2020 02:12 AM

unnamed

Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" 13 August 2020 06:44 PM

529683Image1

France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty 13 August 2020 06:34 PM

turkey-northern-iraq-small-1170x610

Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out 13 August 2020 06:16 PM

Turkey hits PKK

Turkey says operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq to continue, urges Baghdad to cooperate 13 August 2020 03:11 PM

Comments