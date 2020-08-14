Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 14 August 2020
Friday، 14 August 2020 07:43 PM

Iraq records 4,013 new coronavirus cases, its highest

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that 4,013 new coronavirus infections and 68 new deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily death toll.

She added, according to the Iraqi News Agency, today, Friday, that the total number of injuries reached 168,290, while the total number of deaths reached 5,709 deaths.
