US confirms seizing ships carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela

The US affirmed it has seized vessels carrying Iranian fuel and heading to Venezuela, in violation of sanctions.

Earlier, for the first time, the US administration confiscates vessels believed to be loaded with Iran fuel in violation of sanctions and heading towards Venezuela, Wall Street Journal reported.



Last month U.S. federal prosecutors filed suit to seize the four tankers of gasoline that Iran was sending to Venezuela, the latest move in the administration’s effort to stifle flows of goods and money helping to keep two of its top foes in power.