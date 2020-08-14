Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 14 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 14 August 2020 07:39 PM

US confirms seizing ships carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela

tanker-ship-oil-tanker-storage-tank-gastanker-store-reserved-unto-fire-west-chemical-tanker-caland-canal-vopak

The US affirmed it has seized vessels carrying Iranian fuel and heading to Venezuela, in violation of sanctions.

 

Earlier, for the first time, the US administration confiscates vessels believed to be loaded with Iran fuel in violation of sanctions and heading towards Venezuela, Wall Street Journal reported.

Last month U.S. federal prosecutors filed suit to seize the four tankers of gasoline that Iran was sending to Venezuela, the latest move in the administration’s effort to stifle flows of goods and money helping to keep two of its top foes in power.

Related Stories
Read
fuel

Activists, public figures tweets against Iran's plans to execute 3 protesters 14 August 2020 07:36 PM

j02GDXL7Q9jh6MgE5rMr6COX82yI39do

Iran swims against tide, objects to UAE-Israel deal 14 August 2020 07:33 PM

parly

French Defense Minister says Lebanon needs 'brave' government 14 August 2020 07:28 PM

ship

US confiscates vessels loaded with Iran fuel heading to Venezuela: WSJ 14 August 2020 02:54 PM

gargash

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories significant diplomatic achievement: Anwar Gargash 13 August 2020 10:09 PM

2019-05-16-16-59-54-1200x800

Iranian forces seizes tanker in international waters before it frees it 13 August 2020 10:04 PM

boris jjj

Johnson: UAE-Israel deal step on road to 'more peaceful Middle East' 13 August 2020 10:01 PM

368-7-750x430

Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE 13 August 2020 06:38 PM

Comments