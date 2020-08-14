Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 14 August 2020
Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
Friday، 14 August 2020 07:28 PM

French Defense Minister says Lebanon needs 'brave' government

France's Defense Minister Florence Parly said Lebanon needs a government that can take brave decisions, adding that President Emmanuel Macron will visit Beirut again on September 1st.

 

Macron on Wednesday warned Iran against any interference in Lebanon after the gigantic blast last week that has prompted a political crisis in the country.


In telephone talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Macron emphasised the "necessity for all the powers concerned... to avoid any outside interference and to support the putting in place of a government which can manage the emergency," the Elysee said.

 

