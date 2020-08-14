French Defense Minister says Lebanon needs 'brave' government

France's Defense Minister Florence Parly said Lebanon needs a government that can take brave decisions, adding that President Emmanuel Macron will visit Beirut again on September 1st.

Macron on Wednesday warned Iran against any interference in Lebanon after the gigantic blast last week that has prompted a political crisis in the country.



In telephone talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Macron emphasised the "necessity for all the powers concerned... to avoid any outside interference and to support the putting in place of a government which can manage the emergency," the Elysee said.