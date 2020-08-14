Iraqi PM: Elections law to be signed on first Parliamentary session

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi revealed the date of the upcoming parliamentary elections, indicating that the sixth of June will be the date of the elections.



Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed Thursday the agreement with the Presidents of the Republic, Barham Salih and Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, to vote on the election law in the first upcoming session, adding that his government is working to find a solution to the quorum of the Federal Court.



The Iraqi Prime Minister also called on his government to remove all obstacles to implementing the elections because they are a popular and political demand.