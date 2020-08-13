Johnson: UAE-Israel deal step on road to 'more peaceful Middle East'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed an agreement between the UAE and Israel, which will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states, in case Israel dropped its annexation plans.

"The UAE and Israel’s decision to normalize relations is hugely good news," Johnson said on Twitter.





"It was my profound hope that annexation did not go ahead in the West Bank and today’s agreement to suspend those plans is a welcome step on the road to a more peaceful Middle East."