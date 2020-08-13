Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit Thursday discussed with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein the recent developments of the region and the Turkish "aggression" on the Iraqi lands.



In a phone conversation, Aboul-Gheit stressed that the AL stands against Turkish intervention in the Arab affairs, including the Turkish military violations in Iraq, Syria and Libya.



The pan-Arab body chief voiced full solidarity with the Iraqi people for achieving their aspired stability soon.



On Wednesday, the Arab Parliament condemned in the strongest terms "the heinous aggression by Turkey on the sovereignty lands of Iraq."



On Tuesday, a Turkish drone attack killed two Iraqi officers and one soldier in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.