Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 August 2020 06:44 PM

Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"

unnamed
 Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit Thursday discussed with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein the recent developments of the region and the Turkish "aggression" on the Iraqi lands.

In a phone conversation, Aboul-Gheit stressed that the AL stands against Turkish intervention in the Arab affairs, including the Turkish military violations in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The pan-Arab body chief voiced full solidarity with the Iraqi people for achieving their aspired stability soon.

On Wednesday, the Arab Parliament condemned in the strongest terms "the heinous aggression by Turkey on the sovereignty lands of Iraq."

On Tuesday, a Turkish drone attack killed two Iraqi officers and one soldier in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. 
Related Stories
Read
529683Image1

France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty 13 August 2020 06:34 PM

turkey-northern-iraq-small-1170x610

Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out 13 August 2020 06:16 PM

Turkey hits PKK

Turkey says operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq to continue, urges Baghdad to cooperate 13 August 2020 03:11 PM

def

Iraq cancels Turkish defense minister's visit, summons ambassador 13 August 2020 01:36 AM

us us

US logistic support facility attack in Iraq's Nasiriyah: Sources 13 August 2020 01:29 AM

2222

ISIS Attacks Civilian Vehicles in Diyala, Injures Seven 12 August 2020 07:53 PM

22

Turkish Border Strike Harms “Historic Relations”: Iraqi Parliament 12 August 2020 07:45 PM

2227266-1098215825

UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers 12 August 2020 06:51 PM

Comments