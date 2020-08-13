Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 August 2020 06:38 PM

Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE

368-7-750x430
President Trump on Thursday announced what he called a “Historic Peace Agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, saying they agreed to “full normalization of relations.”

“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.



The president, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed released a joint statement Thursday, after the three spoke “and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” 

The statement said that the “diplomatic breakthrough” was at “the request of President Trump,” and that Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.”

Israel and the UAE also said they will continue their efforts to “achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”


Related Stories
Read
macron

Macron Warns Iran Against 'Interference' In Lebanon 13 August 2020 03:38 PM

Strait of Hormuz

US says Iran forces seized oil tanker in international waters 13 August 2020 03:30 PM

2

Lebanon parliament approves two-week state of emergency in Beirut 13 August 2020 03:25 PM

tripoli port

Lebanon’s Tripoli port readies to fill in for blast-hit Beirut 13 August 2020 03:23 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike: TV 13 August 2020 03:16 PM

macron

France sends two fighter jets, frigate to eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey 13 August 2020 03:13 PM

hezbollah

US officials head to Qatar to probe alleged finance of Hezbollah: report 13 August 2020 01:25 AM

nikos

France to reinforce military presence in Eastern Mediterranean: Elysee 12 August 2020 11:36 PM

Comments