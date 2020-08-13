Lebanon parliament approves two-week state of emergency in Beirut

Lebanese lawmakers approved on Thursday a two-week state of emergency in Beirut declared by the government following the deadly port explosion that has reignited angry street protests.



The state of emergency law will give the military exceptional powers to clamp down on protesters demanding the overthrow of a political elite widely held responsible for the devastating blast, human rights groups said.



The government had already declared a two-week state of emergency on August 5, the day after the blast that killed 171 people and ravaged the heart of the capital.