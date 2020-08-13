Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 August 2020 03:11 PM

Turkey says operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq to continue, urges Baghdad to cooperate

Turkey hits PKK

Turkey will continue its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq if Baghdad continues to overlook the militants’ presence in the region, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, urging Iraqi authorities to cooperate with Ankara. 


Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based. In June, Ankara launched a new ground offensive, dubbed Operation Claw Tiger, that saw Turkish troops advance deeper into Iraq. 


On Tuesday, a Turkish air strike in northern Iraq killed two members of Iraq’s border guard and their driver, Iraq’s military said, calling the attack a “flagrant aggression”. 


Iraq’s foreign ministry then said Baghdad cancelled a visit by Turkey’s defence minister to the country, and summoned the Turkish ambassador to inform him of “Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations”. 


In a statement early on Thursday, Turkey’s foreign ministry said PKK presence also threatened Iraq and that it was Baghdad’s responsibility to take measures against the militants, but that Ankara will defend its borders if the PKK’s presence is allowed. 

“Our country is ready to cooperate with Iraq on this issue. However, in the event PKK presence in Iraq is overlooked, our country is determined to take the measures it deems necessary for its border security no matter where it may be,” the ministry said. “We call on Iraq to take the necessary steps for this.” 


The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

Related Stories
Read
unnamed

Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" 13 August 2020 06:44 PM

529683Image1

France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty 13 August 2020 06:34 PM

turkey-northern-iraq-small-1170x610

Iraq seeks Arab help to push Turkish troops out 13 August 2020 06:16 PM

def

Iraq cancels Turkish defense minister's visit, summons ambassador 13 August 2020 01:36 AM

us us

US logistic support facility attack in Iraq's Nasiriyah: Sources 13 August 2020 01:29 AM

2222

ISIS Attacks Civilian Vehicles in Diyala, Injures Seven 12 August 2020 07:53 PM

22

Turkish Border Strike Harms “Historic Relations”: Iraqi Parliament 12 August 2020 07:45 PM

2227266-1098215825

UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers 12 August 2020 06:51 PM

Comments