Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 August 2020
Breaking
Macron warns Iran against ‘interference’ in Lebanon Former Pentagon official calls on US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers Iraq reports 3,441 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador Lebanon registers record number of daily COVID-19 cases Iraq eyes Russian vaccine as daily COVID-19 infections hit 3,396 US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 August 2020 01:44 AM

Iraqis skeptical as gov't asks to obtain Russian coronavirus vaccine

vaccine
Iraqis look with suspicion at the step taken by Baghdad by announcing that it will soon receive the Russian vaccine, which has been criticized by experts, and are afraid of switching to experimental mice for the vaccine announced by Moscow, despite not completing the necessary experiments, Al Hurra said in a report.

A member of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell in the Iraqi Parliament, Nehru Muhammad, revealed that Iraq is among the 20 countries that have applied for the Coronavirus vaccine from Russia, while the Ministry of Health has identified the top slots in the priority list.

The local "Nas" website quoted Nehru as saying that "the Russian authorities have stated that this vaccine will arrive in Iraq soon."

He explained, "The priority in giving this vaccine will be to critical cases, and then determine the categories that can be provided with the vaccine."

However, Iraq's announcement of its request for the Russian vaccine raised Iraqi fears of the risks of a vaccine whose effectiveness has not yet been tested and raises the concern of experts in the world.

And the fears of some experts who questioned the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine cast a shadow over some Iraqis.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of the production of the first effective vaccine against the emerging corona virus in the world.

Moscow said that the vaccine provides "sustainable immunity" against the virus, but Western scientists had expressed concern about the speed of development of Russian treatments and considered that researchers are not strict.

The vaccine was named "Sputnik V", after the first artificial satellite that helped put the Soviet Union at the forefront of the space race during the Cold War in 1957.

The World Health Organization commented cautiously on this announcement, noting that the "pre-licensing stage" and licensing of the vaccine are subject to "strict" mechanisms.
Related Stories
Read
640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

Observers suggest Kadhimi will form new party to win 2nd term 06 August 2020 01:09 AM

electricity

Record temperatures, pending deals inflame Iraq’s power woes 05 August 2020 02:32 PM

6586547654365

COVID-19: KRG records 334 new infections and 122 recoveries in a day 03 August 2020 07:55 PM

dfb55debf5285f260b7bc1f42c09afbf_L

Ten Kurdish Inmates Executed in Iran in July: 03 August 2020 07:50 PM

10

Iraqis face record-breaking heat, electricity cuts 01 August 2020 12:34 AM

7

US designates, sanctions key ISIS financial supporter in Turkey: Treasury Department 31 July 2020 11:22 PM

pompeo bp

Pompeo: US may take measures to ensure Iran arms embargo continues 30 July 2020 07:09 PM

Syria

Russian project to reduce Iran's influence in southern Syria comes into effect 30 July 2020 06:53 PM

Comments