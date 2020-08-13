Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 August 2020
Thursday، 13 August 2020 01:36 AM

Iraq cancels Turkish defense minister's visit, summons ambassador

Iraq has canceled a visit by the Turkish defense minister - scheduled for Thursday - after a Turkish drone killed two Iraqi officers in a border region.

Baghdad also summoned the Ankara ambassador to protest the attack.

The Iraqi army said that the two officers' car was targeted near the town of Sidakan in the Erbil governorate in northern Iraq.

In recent months, Turkey launched several attacks across the border with Iraq to target the PKK militants.

The Iraqi army said in a statement that two border guards and the driver of their vehicle were killed in the attack.
