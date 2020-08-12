Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Wednesday، 12 August 2020 07:53 PM

ISIS Attacks Civilian Vehicles in Diyala, Injures Seven

ISIS militants on Tuesday attacked two vehicles in Diyala province and injured at least seven civilians.

Diyala Police spokesperson Nihad Mohammad told BasNews that two civilian cars traveling between Sharaban and Baquba districts were attacked by a group of ISIS jihadists late on Tuesday.

“All the seven passengers were injured,” Mohammed confirmed.

The militants managed to escape the scene immediately after the attack, but the Iraqi forces have lunched a search operation in the area to find the perpetrators.
