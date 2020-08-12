Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Wednesday، 12 August 2020 07:04 PM

Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases

 Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a spike in COVID-19 cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said on Wednesday.
They said the interior minister's decision to close the Jaber crossing would come into effect on Thursday morning.
The move, which also puts officials working at the crossing under quarantine, comes after 12 cases were reported on Wednesday in addition to 13 on Tuesday in the first such surge for several weeks.
The country's other land crossings with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories are only open for commercial goods since the tight lockdown in March to stem the pandemic.
Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Wednesday the spike was a "source of concern" and officials have said most cases came from truck drivers arriving from Syria, where NGOs say a significant rise in cases has been recorded by humanitarian workers.
Earlier this month the kingdom postponed a resumption of international flight services that was planned for Wednesday.
