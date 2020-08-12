UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has condemned a Turkish drone attack, which killed two high-ranking Iraqi officers.

Gargash said the strike on Tuesday was an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty.

“We stand by the brotherly [state of] Iraq in the face of continuous Turkish violations against its sovereignty,” Gargash said on Twitter.

He reiterated the UAE’s stance in “rejecting regional meddling in Arab affairs”.

Iraqi officials labeled the strike as a “blatant Turkish drone attack” in the autonomous Kurdish region.

Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions in northern Iraq.

Iraq’s foreign ministry – which had already summoned the Turkish envoy twice over the military action on its soil – said the ambassador would this time be given “a letter of protest with strong words” rejecting such aggression.