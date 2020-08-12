Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Wednesday، 12 August 2020 03:26 PM

Rouhani says U.S. will become isolated in bid to Extend Iran Arms Embargo: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reminded the US government of the failure and subsequent isolation it will have to suffer in its push for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran.


During a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said Tehran is very hopeful that the US will be defeated and face isolation in its attempt to extend the arms embargo that is going to expire in October in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal.


He also warned that a possible ratification of the US-initiated proposal would be a clear violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, and that the parties behind the ploy should accept the consequences.

