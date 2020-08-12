Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador Lebanon registers record number of daily COVID-19 cases Iraq eyes Russian vaccine as daily COVID-19 infections hit 3,396 US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 12 August 2020 01:03 AM

Iraq cancels Turkish Defense minister visit, summons ambassador

akar_web--2-thumb-large
Iraq cancelled on Tuesday the Turkish defence minister’s visit to the country which was scheduled for Thursday, Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also summoned the Turkish ambassador to hand him “a strong protest note and inform him of Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations”, the statement added.

A Turkish drone strike on Tuesday in the Sidakan area in northeastern Iraq, near the Turkish and Iranian borders, killed two members of Iraq’s border guard and the driver of the vehicle they were in, the Iraqi military said.
Related Stories
Read
2

Iraq eyes Russian vaccine as daily COVID-19 infections hit 3,396 11 August 2020 09:44 PM

Breaking

US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad 11 August 2020 09:24 PM

86b9ff83-ba0e-4db0-acf1-f57af1d4667f_16x9_600x338

Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army 11 August 2020 08:59 PM

taji

Explosions hit U.S. coalition supply convoys in Iraq: sources, military 11 August 2020 02:27 PM

shells

IEDs, mortar shells found in Anbar, Diyala, Samarra: Defense ministry 10 August 2020 10:14 PM

pcr12

Iraq reports 3,484 new coronavirus cases, 2,015 recoveries 10 August 2020 10:09 PM

Doc-P-354565-637326628048856402

Iraqi body building champion dies with coronavirus 10 August 2020 10:01 PM

kad

Iraq calls for standing by Lebanon after deadly blast 10 August 2020 02:07 AM

Comments