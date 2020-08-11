Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Breaking
Lebanon registers record number of daily COVID-19 cases Iraq eyes Russian vaccine as daily COVID-19 infections hit 3,396 US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 11 August 2020 09:44 PM

Iraq eyes Russian vaccine as daily COVID-19 infections hit 3,396

2
An Iraqi health official said on Tuesday that Iraq wants to secure the Russian COVID-19 vaccine after it is internationally approved, as the country’s health ministry reported 3,396 new cases during the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi health authorities are continuing to follow up the international attempts to produce coronavirus vaccines, said Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the ministry’s public health department, in a press release.

Abdul-Amir’s comments came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia had registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

The new 3,396 cases brought the total nationwide infections in Iraq to 156,995, with 18,901 testing kits used during the day, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, Iraq has used 1,183,950 testing kits, according to the ministry statement.

It also reported 67 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 5,531, while 2,312 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 112,102.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.

Related Stories
Read
Breaking

US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad 11 August 2020 09:24 PM

86b9ff83-ba0e-4db0-acf1-f57af1d4667f_16x9_600x338

Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army 11 August 2020 08:59 PM

taji

Explosions hit U.S. coalition supply convoys in Iraq: sources, military 11 August 2020 02:27 PM

shells

IEDs, mortar shells found in Anbar, Diyala, Samarra: Defense ministry 10 August 2020 10:14 PM

pcr12

Iraq reports 3,484 new coronavirus cases, 2,015 recoveries 10 August 2020 10:09 PM

Doc-P-354565-637326628048856402

Iraqi body building champion dies with coronavirus 10 August 2020 10:01 PM

kad

Iraq calls for standing by Lebanon after deadly blast 10 August 2020 02:07 AM

5f2fe5d54c59b71bff148936

Killer of Iraqi soldier Mustafa Al-Athari sentenced to death 10 August 2020 02:03 AM

Comments