US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad

The US embassy in Baghdad has been attacked with reports stating rockets have been fired at the building in Iraq's capital.



According to reports, missiles have been fired at the embassy in the capital.

As of yet, no casualties have been reported.



Although unconfirmed, three rockets have landed near to the embassy in the centre of the capital.



In separate reports, US coalition supply convoys were attacked in Iraq on Tuesday.



The attack occurred near to the border of Kuwait and just north of the capital.





