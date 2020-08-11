Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Tuesday، 11 August 2020 08:59 PM

Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army

Two high-ranking Iraqi officers were killed Tuesday in what the army said was a Turkish drone attack in the autonomous Kurdish region, where Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions.

The strike killed the two border guard battalion commanders and the driver of their vehicle, the army said.

A local official told AFP that the drone had struck as the officers “were in meetings with PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) fighters.”

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

