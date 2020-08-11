Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Tuesday، 11 August 2020 02:34 PM

Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin

Russia has developed the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday.
“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered” in Russia, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.
Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.
Russia said 20 countries have pre-ordered a billion doses of vaccine named ‘Sputnik V’ for foreign markets, a reference to the world’s first satellite.
Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.
