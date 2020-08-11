Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Lebanon registers record number of daily COVID-19 cases Iraq eyes Russian vaccine as daily COVID-19 infections hit 3,396 US embassy in Iraq attacked: 3 rockets fired near building in central Baghdad Turkish drone kills two high-ranking Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: Army Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast
Tuesday، 11 August 2020 02:27 PM

Explosions hit U.S. coalition supply convoys in Iraq: sources, military

At least two explosions have hit convoys supplying U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq in the last 24 hours, security sources said, the first on Monday evening near the southern border with Kuwait and the second on Tuesday north of Baghdad. 


The explosions, which caused no casualties but did some material damage, are the latest in a string of such incidents in recent weeks. An attack in southern Iraq on Sunday hit a convoy carrying supplies to coalition forces, the military said. 


Several thousand U.S. forces are still based in Iraq, leading a coalition whose mission is to fight Sunni Muslim ISIS militants. 


Those forces are also a target for Iran-backed Shi’ite militias, which the United States blames for regular rocket attacks on bases hosting the coalition, and on other U.S. targets such as Washington’s embassy in Baghdad. 


The militias have vowed to avenge the death of paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed alongside Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January. Political forces aligned with the militias demand a full withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq. 


They also oppose Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May. He is viewed as being friendly with the United States and has challenged the power of Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq. 


Tuesday’s explosion near the Taji military base north of Baghdad caused a fire to a container on one vehicle, the Iraqi military said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. 


The explosion on Monday night near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three sources from different branches of Iraq’s security services and military said. 
The Iraqi military denied that incident took place. 


Kuwait’s military on Twitter also denied any attack along its border with Iraq. 

Vehicles are regularly loaded with military equipment at the crossing, the security sources said, and cargo is usually loaded or unloaded before entering or exiting Iraq. 


Foreign companies are contracted by U.S. forces to provide security in the area, the Iraqi security sources said. 


A little known Iraqi Shi’ite militia group by the name of Ashab al-Kahf claimed responsibility for the attack and published a video showing an explosion at a distance. It said it was able to destroy U.S. military equipment and large parts of the crossing. 

