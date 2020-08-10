IEDs, mortar shells found in Anbar, Diyala, Samarra: Defense ministry



On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that it had found explosive devices, explosive materials, rockets and mortar shells in Anbar, Diyala and Samarra.



The ministry added - according to the Iraqi National News Agency - that "the detachments of the Diyala Intelligence Directorate found a Katyusha missile and an explosive device that was intended to detonate belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS in Al-Khalis district and were dealt with in the field by the engineering effort."



It explained, "The Samarra Operations Command carried out a search and inspection duty in the area of the island of Samarra, which resulted in the discovery of 20 explosive devices of various types and sizes, two 155 mm cannon shells, nine Katyusha rockets of various types, three electrical circuits, nine detonation circuits with batteries, and 20 detonation rulers of remnants of terrorist ISIS."

