On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced 3,484 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 153,599, while 2,015 cases recovered.



The ministry stated - in a statement carried by the Iraqi National News Agency (NINA) - that 19,663 samples have been examined in all relevant laboratories in Iraq for today.

The ministry said total recoveries amounted to 109,790 cases, with a cure rate of 71,5%, and total deaths are 5,464 cases.