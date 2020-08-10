Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Lebanon's PM announces government resignation

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the official resignation of his government after the disaster of the Beirut Port explosion.

"The disaster that struck the Lebanese people occurred as a result of chronic corruption in the state and administration," Diab said, accusing the political class of trading the blood of citizens.

 

He warned, "Lebanon is in danger, and corruption is rampant within it," stressing concern "for the future of Lebanon, and we have no personal interests."

 

Diab called for "the corrupt persons and those responsible for the port explosion," describing it as a "disaster that befell Lebanon."

Diab submitted his resignation to the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, at the Baabda Palace, who accepted it and turned this government a caretaker government.

