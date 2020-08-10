Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Monday، 10 August 2020 07:13 PM

Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others

One woman died and three people were hospitalized in serious condition after a major explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, according to Blair Adams, Public Information Officer for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The explosion left several people, including children, trapped, a local firefighters union said on Twitter. Overhead video of the scene showed first responders searching through the rubble.

Three people have been rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said, and the Baltimore Special Rescue Operations Team has begun search and rescue operations.

Baltimore City medical units and Baltimore County Fire Department units also have been called to the scene.


