Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Breaking
Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 August 2020 02:35 PM

Iran says European insurers should pay compensation for downed Ukrainian plane

Ukraine plane crash

Iran will not compensate Ukraine International Airlines for its plane Tehran accidentally downed in January because the passenger jet was insured by European firms, the head of Iran’s Central Insurance Organisation said on Monday. 


“The Ukrainian plane is insured by European companies in Ukraine and not by Iranian (insurance) companies,” said Gholamreza Soleimani, according to the Young Journalists Club news website affiliated with state TV. “Therefore, compensation should be paid by those European companies.” 


Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8 just after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces who were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States. 

Soleimani’s comments concerned the aircraft and did not address potential compensation for victims’ families. There was no immediate comment from European aviation insurers. 


President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in February that Ukraine was not satisfied with the size of compensation Iran had offered to families of Ukrainians killed in the incident. Ukrainian officials have said that Ukraine would make every effort to maximise the amount of restitution. 


Last month, Iranian and Ukrainian officials held talks on the compensation, with another round set for October. 

In a July report, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation blamed a chain of mistakes - such as a misalignment of a radar system and lack of communication between the air defence operator and his commanders - for the plane crash that killed 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians. 


The downing occurred at a time of high tension between longtime foes Iran and the United States. 


Iran was on alert for attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing on Jan. 3 of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. missile strike at Baghdad airport. 

Related Stories
Read
coronavirus iran

Iran reports 189 new coronavirus deaths, 2,132 cases 10 August 2020 09:58 PM

tik

TikTok offers $3.9 billion to relocate headquarters to Britain: reports 10 August 2020 09:41 PM

HD

Lebanon's PM announces government resignation 10 August 2020 09:38 PM

200810112800-03-explosion-baltimore-maryland-0810-exlarge-169

Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others 10 August 2020 07:13 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicised 10 August 2020 02:40 PM

Marie Najm

Lebanon justice minister Marie Claude Najm resigns 10 August 2020 02:08 PM

pompeo bp

Pompeo: Arabs, Israelis both call for extending Iran arms embargo 10 August 2020 02:13 AM

macron

Macron threatens to sanction Bassil, some Lebanese officials 10 August 2020 01:54 AM

Comments