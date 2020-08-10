Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Monday، 10 August 2020 02:08 PM

Lebanon justice minister Marie Claude Najm resigns

Marie Najm

Lebanon’s justice minister has resigned in protest, the third Cabinet member to do so following last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut, the state news agency reported Monday.


Marie-Claude Najm’s resignation on Monday came a day after the ministers of information and environment stepped down.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab meanwhile has informed President Michel Aoun that he was planning to resign shortly, Al- Arabiya reported, quoting local media reports.


A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday, amid reports that the whole government might resign. If a total of seven ministers resign, the Cabinet would effectively become a caretaker government.

 

The explosion, along with a severe economic crisis, has been widely blamed on decades of corruption and misrule by Lebanon’s entrenched political class.


The blast on Tuesday killed more than 160 people and wounded more than 6,000. It caused widespread devastation across the capital and obliterated the port. It appears to have been caused by a fire that ignited a stockpile of explosive material stored at the port since 2013.

 

 

