Pompeo: Arabs, Israelis both call for extending Iran arms embargo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said countries in the Middle East from the Gulf to Israel support extending the arms embargo.

"It is deeply important to every one of them. Arabs and Israelis are speaking with one voice and the Security Council must listen."

"The GCC’s letter calling on the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran is a bold statement. The U.S. will introduce a resolution this week to extend the embargo after years of diplomacy. The Council must choose between arming terrorists or standing by the Gulf."