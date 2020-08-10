Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 August 2020 02:13 AM

Pompeo: Arabs, Israelis both call for extending Iran arms embargo

pompeo bp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said countries in the Middle East from the Gulf to Israel support extending the arms embargo.

 

"It is deeply important to every one of them. Arabs and Israelis are speaking with one voice and the Security Council must listen."

 

"The GCC’s letter calling on the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran is a bold statement. The U.S. will introduce a resolution this week to extend the embargo after years of diplomacy. The Council must choose between arming terrorists or standing by the Gulf."

 

 

Related Stories
Read
macron

Macron threatens to sanction Bassil, some Lebanese officials 10 August 2020 01:54 AM

lebanese env

Lebanese environment min. resigns over 'futile system' 09 August 2020 10:24 PM

9tnWC-gX

Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon 09 August 2020 06:27 PM

Iraq protests continue for third day despite curfew, 21 deaths

Iraq extends partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread 09 August 2020 03:04 PM

Iran flags

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: state TV 09 August 2020 02:43 PM

Lebanese minister

Lebanon information minister quits in first government resignation over blast 09 August 2020 02:35 PM

Aoun1

Protesters remove Aoun's image in Beirut after deadly blast 09 August 2020 01:08 AM

4

Kurds and Iraqis Among 34 People Detained in a Lorry by Polish Border Guards 09 August 2020 12:48 AM

Comments