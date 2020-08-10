Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 August 2020 02:07 AM

Iraq calls for standing by Lebanon after deadly blast

kad
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday considered the Beirut port explosion a tragedy and a deep lesson on the seriousness of the internal, regional and international political conflict in the region.

Al-Kadhimi said during the special international conference to provide support to Beirut and the Lebanese people co-hosted by the UN and France: "We are meeting in this difficult humanitarian moment, to stand united with the people of Lebanon."
Related Stories
Read
5f2fe5d54c59b71bff148936

Killer of Iraqi soldier Mustafa Al-Athari sentenced to death 10 August 2020 02:03 AM

5bb71d51-3d5d-4395-932a-e6cb1388fdbd_16x9_600x338

Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport 09 August 2020 07:01 PM

6586547654365

Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths 09 August 2020 06:54 PM

bottles-cap-blue-liquid-container-detergent-plastic-laboratory-package

Iraqi Border Ports Authority says working on isolating chemicals from houses 09 August 2020 01:36 AM

bb

Shots fired, 110 injured during Beirut protests as anger erupts over deadly blast 09 August 2020 12:51 AM

2

Iraq Confirms 3,325 New Coronavirus Cases 09 August 2020 12:32 AM

1

Iranian Border Guards Wound Shepherd in Sulaimaniya 09 August 2020 12:30 AM

640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

PM Kadhimi to visit Washington, meet with Trump next week 08 August 2020 02:43 PM

Comments