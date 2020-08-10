Iraq calls for standing by Lebanon after deadly blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday considered the Beirut port explosion a tragedy and a deep lesson on the seriousness of the internal, regional and international political conflict in the region.
Al-Kadhimi said during the special international conference to provide support to Beirut and the Lebanese people co-hosted by the UN and France: "We are meeting in this difficult humanitarian moment, to stand united with the people of Lebanon."
