Monday, 10 August 2020
Monday، 10 August 2020 02:03 AM

Killer of Iraqi soldier Mustafa Al-Athari sentenced to death

The Criminal Court of Anbar Province in Iraq issued a death sentence on Sunday for the "criminal" who killed the deceased soldier, Mustafa Al-Athari.

A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq stated, "The convicted person confessed to having committed the crime, and the court issued the verdict in accordance with Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005."

The statement added, "The deceased martyr was killed and his body hung from the Fallujah Bridge, which sparked a wave of popular anger."
