Killer of Iraqi soldier Mustafa Al-Athari sentenced to death

The Criminal Court of Anbar Province in Iraq issued a death sentence on Sunday for the "criminal" who killed the deceased soldier, Mustafa Al-Athari.



A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq stated, "The convicted person confessed to having committed the crime, and the court issued the verdict in accordance with Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005."



The statement added, "The deceased martyr was killed and his body hung from the Fallujah Bridge, which sparked a wave of popular anger."