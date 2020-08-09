Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 August 2020
Sunday، 09 August 2020 07:01 PM

Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport

Iraqi authorities have removed “high-risk items” from Baghdad International Airport, according to the Iraqi News Agency, amid fears following the devastating blast that struck Beirut port less than a week ago.

Iraq announced Thursday it will create an inventory of all hazardous materials at ports and airports after the ignition of ammonium nitrate fertilizer at a port side warehouse leveled swathes of Beirut.

An emergency committee chaired by the head of Iraq's border agency said it had been tasked with carrying out the work and had given itself 72 hours to complete it.

The goal was to "avoid any repetition of what happened in Lebanon" in Iraq, the panel said.

The huge blast that caused widespread destruction across the Lebanese capital Tuesday was triggered by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been stored in the city's port for years.

