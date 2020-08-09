Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 August 2020
Sunday، 09 August 2020 06:54 PM

Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 2,726 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total nationwide infections to 150,115.

It also reported 82 fatalities during the day, raising the death toll to 5,392, while 2,271 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 107,775.

The new cases were recorded after 18,003 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,145,386 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease.

On Saturday, the Higher Committee decided to extend the partial curfew to Aug. 15, while the full curfew continues on every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The committee also decided to permit only 25 percent of employees to work in government institutions.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.

On his part, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Health Hazim al-Jumaili said on Sunday that Iraq has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19 infections.


"Iraq has not yet reached the peak of infections, while the daily coronavirus infections are still registering large numbers (sometimes) exceeding 3,000, and this indicates that the citizens are not abiding by the instructions of the Health Ministry and the High Committee for Health and National Safety," al-Jumaili added

