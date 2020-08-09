Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 09 August 2020 06:27 PM

Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon

9tnWC-gX
The fourth Saudi Arabian relief plane arrived in Lebanon carrying aid for victims of the deadly Beirut port explosion that took place on August 4, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), includes 90 tons of medicines, burn treatment supplies, intravenous fluids, masks, sanitizers, and surgical sutures, SPA said.

It also included food baskets, flour, dates, and shelter kits, which volunteers at KSrelief distributed to families of the victims of the horrific blast.

Food baskets, bread, and cartons of dates and milk were distributed to 500 families, SPA reported.

The Kingdom has sent 290 tons of items to help those affected by the disaster that left at least 158 people dead and over 6,000 others injured.

The aid comes as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon.

Large parts of the Lebanese capital were destroyed when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.

The explosion had demolished entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.








Related Stories
Read
Iraq protests continue for third day despite curfew, 21 deaths

Iraq extends partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread 09 August 2020 03:04 PM

Iran flags

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: state TV 09 August 2020 02:43 PM

Lebanese minister

Lebanon information minister quits in first government resignation over blast 09 August 2020 02:35 PM

Aoun1

Protesters remove Aoun's image in Beirut after deadly blast 09 August 2020 01:08 AM

4

Kurds and Iraqis Among 34 People Detained in a Lorry by Polish Border Guards 09 August 2020 12:48 AM

Lebanon

US backs protests in Lebanon, says people 'suffered too much' 09 August 2020 12:45 AM

3

Turkey Bombards Border Villages of Duhok, Hits Civilian Car 09 August 2020 12:35 AM

diab

Lebanese PM says will call for early elections after Beirut blast 08 August 2020 11:59 PM

Comments