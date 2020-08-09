Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi authorities remove ‘high-risk’ items from Baghdad International Airport Iraq reports 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 09 August 2020 02:35 PM

Lebanon information minister quits in first government resignation over blast

Lebanese minister

Lebanon’s information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast killed more than 150 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.


“After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government,” she said in a statement carried by local media, apologizing to the Lebanese public for failing them.


The head of Lebanon’s Maronite church meanwhile called on the entire government to step down over the August 4 explosion, a blast widely seen as shocking proof of the rot at the core of the state apparatus.


Lebanese protesters enraged by the blast vowed to rally again after a night of street clashes in which they stormed several ministries.


Maronite patriarch Beshara Rai joined the chorus of people pressing Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet to step down over a blast he said could be “described as a crime against humanity.”


“It is not enough for a lawmaker to resign here or a minister to resign there,” Rai said in a Sunday sermon.


“It is necessary, out of sensitivity to the feelings of the Lebanese and the immense responsibility required, for the entire government to resign, because it is incapable of moving the country forward.”


Rai echoed calls by Diab for early parliamentary polls — a long-standing demand of a protest movement that began in October, demanding the removal of a political class deemed inept and corrupt.


He also joined world leaders, international organizations and the angry Lebanese public by pressing for an international probe into an explosion authorities say was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, where a huge shipment of hazardous ammonium nitrate had languished for years.


President Michel Aoun on Friday rejected calls for an international investigation, which he said would “dilute the truth.”


At least six lawmakers have quit since the explosion.


Under increased pressure from the street and foreign partners exasperated by the leadership’s inability to enact reforms, Diab’s government is fraying at the edges.

Related Stories
Read
9tnWC-gX

Saudi Arabia sends fourth plane carrying aid to Lebanon 09 August 2020 06:27 PM

Iraq protests continue for third day despite curfew, 21 deaths

Iraq extends partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread 09 August 2020 03:04 PM

Iran flags

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: state TV 09 August 2020 02:43 PM

Aoun1

Protesters remove Aoun's image in Beirut after deadly blast 09 August 2020 01:08 AM

4

Kurds and Iraqis Among 34 People Detained in a Lorry by Polish Border Guards 09 August 2020 12:48 AM

Lebanon

US backs protests in Lebanon, says people 'suffered too much' 09 August 2020 12:45 AM

3

Turkey Bombards Border Villages of Duhok, Hits Civilian Car 09 August 2020 12:35 AM

diab

Lebanese PM says will call for early elections after Beirut blast 08 August 2020 11:59 PM

Comments