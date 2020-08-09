Protesters remove Aoun's image in Beirut after deadly blast

Angry Lebanese protesters removed the photo of President Aoun in Beirut's Badaro, a day after he rejected a foreign probe into the deadly Beirut blast, claiming that it will "dilute the truth".

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he would undertake the responsibility of the government for two months until the political parties reach an agreement.



Few days after the Beirut blast that killed dozens and injured over 4,000 people, Diab confirmed his intention to announce early elections for the Council of Ministers.



