Kurds and Iraqis Among 34 People Detained in a Lorry by Polish Border Guards



At least 34 people, including Kurds from Turkey and Iraqi nationals, were detained while traveling in the trailer of a lorry by the Polish border guards, officials said on Saturday.



Szymon Moscicki, a spokesperson for the regional border guards service in southern Poland, said they were detained on Friday night in a lorry coming from Turkey via Slovakia.



According to Moscicki, there were also Iranians and Syrians among those detained.



It was not immediately clear where they ultimately aimed to travel, Reuters said.



Poland has set strict rules for taking in refugees in the past few years, especially since the beginning of the Syrian crisis which has forced millions to escape their war-torn homeland.