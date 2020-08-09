Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 August 2020
Breaking
Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin Iraq to take measures to properly store ‘dangerous chemicals’ after Beirut blast Iraqi religious bodies house patients instead of pilgrims to help fight COVID-19 Iraq warns of downplaying risks of COVID-19 as total infections exceed 140,000 Beirut explosion: Port officials under house arrest as rescue efforts continue Massive fire breaks out in Ajmanm market, UAE Outrage in Iraq following release of general who 'abandoned Mosul to ISIS COVID-19: Iraq reports 2,447 new cases and 60 deaths Turkish warplane launches airstrike near Duhok city: official Iraq election commission asks for new electoral law, budget before early vote
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 09 August 2020 12:45 AM

US backs protests in Lebanon, says people 'suffered too much'

Lebanon

The US Embassy in Lebanon said the US backs protests in Lebanon, as the Lebanese people "have suffered too much and deserve to have leaders who listen to them and change course to respond to popular demands for transparency and accountability."

 

The US supports Lebanese people's right to protest against their leaders and encourages protesters to refrain from violence, the Embassy added.

 

This comes after the horrible Beirut blast that killed dozens and injured thousands of people in the Arab country.

Related Stories
Read
Aoun1

Protesters remove Aoun's image in Beirut after deadly blast 09 August 2020 01:08 AM

4

Kurds and Iraqis Among 34 People Detained in a Lorry by Polish Border Guards 09 August 2020 12:48 AM

3

Turkey Bombards Border Villages of Duhok, Hits Civilian Car 09 August 2020 12:35 AM

diab

Lebanese PM says will call for early elections after Beirut blast 08 August 2020 11:59 PM

Beirut parliament

Lebanon's Kataeb Party says its three MPs resigning from parliament in wake of Beirut blast 08 August 2020 02:35 PM

beirut blast

At least 43 Syrians among people killed in Beirut blast: Al Mayadeen 08 August 2020 02:29 PM

Arab League

Arab League says ready to mobilise Arab efforts to help Lebanon; Turkey ready to rebuild port 08 August 2020 02:28 PM

macron

France's Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say 08 August 2020 02:24 PM

Comments