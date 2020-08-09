Turkish warplanes on Saturday carried out multiple airstrikes in the border areas of Zakho district, Duhok provine, officials said.



One airstrike reportedly targeted a civilian vehicle with two passengers who surprisingly survived, said Zeravan Mousa, Mayor of Darkare subdistrict.



According to Turkey Bombards Border Villages of Duhok, Hits Civilian Car, the two civilians were traveling from Banke village to Darkare when the Turkish jets targeted their pickup truck, which has suffered serious damages.



The airstrike had also caused massive damages to the road as the bomb missed the car and landed on the road, other sources said.