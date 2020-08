The health ministry of Iraq said on Saturday that it had confirmed 3,325 new infections of coronavirus cases since yesterday.



In the past 24 hours, at least 74 other people have also died due to the coronavirus, the ministry explained in a statement, adding that the death toll rose to 5,310.



Iraq has seen a total of 147,389 infections since February, out of which 105,504 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus.