Iranian border guards on Saturday left a Kurdish shepherd injured in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province, police confirmed.



Shorish Ismail, a spokesperson for Raparin Police Directorate, explained to BasNews that the incident occurred in Zharawa town, Sulaimaniya province, on Saturday evening.



The 30-year-old shepherd was soon sent to a Sulaimaniya hospital due to his critical condition.



An investigation has been launched into the incident, the spokesperson added.