PM Kadhimi to visit Washington, meet with Trump next week

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Washington next week, meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, a statement by the PM's office said on Saturday.



Kadhimi "will start next week an official visit to Washington, on top of a government delegation," the statement said adding that the visit comes upon receiving an official invitation.



The office added, "Al-Kadhimi will meet with US President Donald Trump, on the August 20."