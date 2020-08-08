Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 August 2020
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 08 August 2020 02:43 PM

PM Kadhimi to visit Washington, meet with Trump next week

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Washington next week, meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, a statement by the PM's office said on Saturday.

Kadhimi "will start next week an official visit to Washington, on top of a government delegation," the statement said adding that the visit comes upon receiving an official invitation.

The office added, "Al-Kadhimi will meet with US President Donald Trump, on the August 20."
