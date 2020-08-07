Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 08 August 2020
Friday، 07 August 2020 10:42 PM

Trump and Macron discuss sending aid to Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone Friday afternoon about working with other countries to send immediate aid to Lebanon, the White House and the Élysée said.

The two leaders “expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

While both countries said they were ready to send help, details about the American aid package is yet to be revealed. France has already sent three planes filled with medical supplies and humanitarian teams.

After landing in Beirut Thursday, Macron announced that France would organize an international aid conference to raise funds for emergency relief.
