Saturday, 08 August 2020
Friday، 07 August 2020 10:39 PM

Beirut blast: Lebanon's customs chief, predecessor, head of port arrested

The head of Lebanon’s Customs Department has been ordered to remain in custody and his predecessor was arrested in connection with the Beirut explosions, the state-run news agency said Friday.

Customs chief Badri Daher was questioned for “more than five hours,” the National News Agency reported, adding that a judge ordered Daher to remain in custody.

Shafik Merhi, Daher’s predecessor, was also arrested along with the head of the Port of Beirut, Hasan Qoreitem.
